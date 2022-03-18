Charles E. Hammond

Charles Emory Hammond, Sr, 82, of Whispering Pines, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at FirstHealth of the Carolinas Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, following a brief illness. Born Jan. 31, 1940, in Raleigh, he was the son of the late Shep Hammond and Inez Pearce Hammond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Linda Bullard Hammond.
He is survived by two sons , Charles Emory Hammond, Jr (Jessica), of Huntersville, and Walt Hammond (Leigh Anne), of Summerfield; a cherished sister, Nancy Gatewood, of Woodbridge, Va.; dear brother, Bobby Hammond (Vera), of Fayetteville; and sister-in-law, Joline Kinlaw, of Evergreen. The apple of his eye and the loves of his life are his twin granddaughters, Amelia and Grace, both of Summerfield.
Charles remarried, in 2018, and is survived by his wife, Kathleen Randalls Hammond; two step sons, Marcus Moore and Matthew Moore (Hailey), both of Raleigh; Kim Smith (Gardner), of Grimesland, Beth Lane (Greig), of Greenville; brother in laws, Danny Randalls (Vickie), of Chico, Texas, Josh Randalls (Beverly), of Scranton, and Andy Randalls (Shirrell), of Candler. He was loved and will be missed by step grandchildren, Johnathan (Kate), Aimee, Zander and Colten, all of Raleigh.
He attended Campbell University for one year and transferred to N.C. State University, where he graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and, in 1983, with a master’s degree in adult education. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam era.
Charles served a long and illustrious career in the N.C. Agricultural Extension Service. He served across the state from Beaufort County to Buncombe County before coming to Moore County in 1979. as agricultural director, where he retired in 2001. He is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, most recently The Order of the Longleaf Pine on his 80th birthday. He was instrumental in bringing a municipal water system to northern Moore County. In collaboration with the Moore County Chamber of Commerce, he established Farm City Week. He continued to serve his community long after he retired. At his demise, he was serving on the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Moore 100 Committee as consultant, Partners in Progress as consultant, and senior consultant for the Sandhills Baptist Association.
He loved the Lord and loved his church. His desire was for those who wished to honor his memory would do so by supporting his church, Open Arms Community Church, in Vass.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Open Arms Community Church, in Vass. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. There will be a private family committal service at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hammond family.
