Charles E. Bronk, “Charlie,” an all around nifty guy born March 31, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., passed peacefully, at home, with family present on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
He attended Leonia High School, where he met his wife of 71 years, Audrey Bronk. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 until his honorable discharge in 1948. He served as a corporal technician and was an expert marksman. Returning home he completed an associate’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
His professional career included various positions from manufacturers representative to general manger in the plumbing and heating industry. He also served as president of North Atlantic Wholesaler’s Association. Civically, he introduced Indian Guides to Howard County, Maryland, designed the first Howard County YMCA outdoor pool, and was very instrumental in the creation of the Howard County YMCA indoor facility.
He and his wife, Audrey, moved to the Sandhills area in 1993, residing first in Woodlake and then in Whispering Pines ,where they have resided for 26 years. Antique car collecting was his passion and he spread his passion to others with his creation of the Sandhills Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. In 1998 he organized the first of many annual antique car shows. Charlie was usually driving the lead car, chauffeuring a community dignitary in various parades in the Pinehurst village.
Charlie and Audrey were avid golfers and played many iconic courses including Pinehurst No. 2, Pebble Beach, in California, and The Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. He helped organize the volunteer group from Whispering Pines CC to serve as marshals at both the men’s and women’s US Open Championships.
He whetted his appetite for travel as a deckhand on a Merchant Marine cargo ship traversing the Panama Canal in 1949. In subsequent years after his marriage to Audrey Bronk in 1952, he and his bride traveled to over 100 countries around the world.
With all of his accomplishments, Charlie is best known as the sweet friendly guy who loved to help people with their problems. If you needed a car part, he knew where to get it. If you had a heating problem, he was your man. If you wanted to buy an antique car or sell one, call Charlie.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Bronk; his son, Kerry Bronk; and grandson, Eric Bronk; his son, Jamie Bronk and wife, Suzanne Tierney; and grandchildren, Alex “AJ” Bronk and Karly Bronk
