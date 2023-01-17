Charles Boyer

Chuck, a Missouri farm boy, graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Mo., with a degree in business and finance, where he also served in the Army National Guard, Company D. He was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and maintained many of the those “brother” friendships the rest of his life.
Chuck spent his entire career as a banker. Hired by Commerce Bank of Kansas City, Mo., he trained for two years before becoming a loan officer at Lexington Bank and Trust, eventually becoming vice president. His 15-year Missouri banking career also included earning certification from The School of Banking of the South at LSU. Everywhere Chuck transferred, he became an active member of the community. After a golf trip to Pinehurst in 1985, he accepted a position of vice president of Mid-South Bank in Pinehurst, moving to North Carolina with his family in 1986. Chuck retired from his banking career as manager of First Bank in Aberdeen in 2013.
Fishing and golf were Chuck’s favorite pastimes. He loved fishing from the banks of a pond or river, deep sea fishing, and would stand for hours in the surf just waiting for the big one — always sunburning his feet in the attempt. He played golf mostly at Southern Pines Elks Club, but also joined friends in member guests as far as Louisiana and Colorado. He organized the “Elk’s Migration” during January of each year so six foursomes could travel to more southern locations for four days and play in warmer climes.
Chuck held numerous positions with the Elks, was also the treasurer of the Malcolm Blue Farm board for many years, served on the Southern Pines Town Planning Board, was a member of one of the first groups to complete the Moore County Leadership Institute training, and was president of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce. Chuck loved being a “small town” banker and was loyal to his customers, many of whom became dear friends. First Bank was the perfect fit for him.
Because of his Missouri roots, Chuck was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan, and loved sharing that devotion with his entire family. The Bank of Kansas City, the last bank for whom he worked before giving into the allure of North Carolina, had suites at all the KC stadiums, and he and Paula enjoyed great times entertaining customers there.
Chuck and his college sweetheart, Paula Weston, have been married nearly 55 years and have three children: Julie Newton and husband, Al, Jenn Spittal and husband, Nick, and son Jonathan. Chuck’s great joy was his seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Grace, and Gianna Newton, Weston, Walker, Wilson and Weather Spittal. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Ward; brother, Rod Boyer and sister-in-law, Di; nieces, Britt Boyer and Michelle Shane; nephews, Doug McWilliams, Darin and Kevin Ward, and Landon Boyer; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Chuck’s parents, Frieda and Louis Boyer; brother-in-law, Jim Ward; sisters Lynn; and brother-in-law, Ken McWilliams, predeceased him.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. Donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, Penick Village Foundation or the Wounded Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.