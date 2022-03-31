Chadford D. Lain

Chadford David Lain passed away peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was 41 years old, and was born Dec. 6, 1980, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Chadford was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and loving nature towards everyone he came in contact with. Chadford graduated from Johnson & Wales University, in Charlotte, and was an accomplished chef. Many would say he was a “local legend” of sorts. Along with his love for the culinary arts, he also enjoyed the beach, spending quality time with his friends and family, and nights around the fire.

Chadford is survived by his mother, Gay Lain; father, Jeffrey Lain; sister, Andria Lain; nephew, Jameson Lain; and beloved dogs, Jasper and Bailey.

Guests will be received at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, on Saturday, April 2, between 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jameson’s college fund to ensure that his nephew gets the education and head start to life that Chadford would have wanted for him.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days