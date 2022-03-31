Chadford D. Lain

Chadford David Lain passed away peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was 41 years old, and was born Dec. 6, 1980, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Chadford was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was known for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and loving nature towards everyone he came in contact with. Chadford graduated from Johnson & Wales University, in Charlotte, and was an accomplished chef. Many would say he was a “local legend” of sorts. Along with his love for the culinary arts, he also enjoyed the beach, spending quality time with his friends and family, and nights around the fire.
Chadford is survived by his mother, Gay Lain; father, Jeffrey Lain; sister, Andria Lain; nephew, Jameson Lain; and beloved dogs, Jasper and Bailey.
Guests will be received at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines, on Saturday, April 2, between 3-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jameson’s college fund to ensure that his nephew gets the education and head start to life that Chadford would have wanted for him.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
