Cecil H. Neville

Cecil Howell Neville Jr., M.D., passed away peacefully at St. Joseph of the Pines on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Southern Pines, at the age of 87, surrounded by his family.
Cecil was born March 17, 1935, in Scotland Neck, the son of Dr. Cecil Howell Neville Sr and Martha Evans Neville. Cecil was raised by his parents in Scotland Neck, where he graduated from Scotland Neck High School. He attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity. He graduated in 1957, with a Bachelor of Science degree in medicine.
Cecil met Stella Cater Baxley, at UNC Chapel Hill, and they were married in Macon, Ga., on Dec. 27, 1957.
Cecil went on to graduate from The University of North Carolina School of Medicine, as a Doctor of Medicine, in 1960. After medical school, Cecil served as a U.S. Navy physician in both Pensacola, Fla., and Norfolk, Va., as well as on the U.S.S. Randolph. From there he completed internships and residencies in general and orthopedic surgery at the University of Arkansas, and Medical College of Virginia.
Cecil spent his career practicing medicine as an orthopedic surgeon at Moore Regional Hospital while founding Pinehurst Orthopedics, in Pinehurst, until 1995. In 1996 he started Diagnostic Orthopedics, in Fayetteville, where he reviewed medical records and served as an expert witness.
Cater and Cecil moved to Pinehurst, in 1967, where the couple spent 63 years of their marriage living in the Country Club of North Carolina for 55 years.
Cecil was known as an accomplished orthopedic surgeon, serving as a past president of the North Carolina Orthopedic Association as well as board member of Moore Regional Hospital. He was a founding board member of The O’Neal School, in Pinehurst.
Cecil was an avid outdoorsman and marksman with fond memories of the Roanoke and Tar River Gun Club, and more recently Camp Fire Club of America in Chappaqua, N.Y. He also enjoyed his Tar Heels’ basketball and football teams, especially when beating their archrival from 8 miles away.
Cecil spent a lifetime sharing many fascinatingly detailed and humorous stories from these experiences with family and friends. Cecil was a devoted husband that generously supported his family.
Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Cater Baxley Neville, in 2021.
Cecil is survived by his son, Evans Neville and wife, Leigh, of Pinehurst; grandchildren, Holt, Henry and Amelia Neville; daughter, Kathleen Neville Kershner and husband, Matthew, of Stafford, Va; grandchildren, Alexandra, Emily, Charlie, Abigail and Caroline Kershner.
A graveside service will be held at Old Bethesda Church Cemetery, at 10 a.m., on Friday June 10.
Online condolences can be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
