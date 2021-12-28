Cecil G. Hammer

Cecil Guy Hammer, 70, of Oak Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

Cecil was born in Chatham County, but was raised in Randolph County. He lived several years in Moore County before moving to the beach. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Germany. He liked to deer hunt, fish and ride his motorcycle.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, William Guy Hammer and Vera Brown Hammer Rollins. He is survived by his sister, Lou Ellen Hammer Cagle; brother, William Darrell Hammer and his wife, Gaylon; nephew, Jeremy Cagle; nieces, April Vest, Cassie Hammer, and Rhonda Hussey and her husband, Pelly; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Grove Christian Church in Bennett.

The family wishes to thank the staff at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst, for taking wonderful care of Cecil during the time of his declining health due to cancer.

Services entrusted to Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service.

