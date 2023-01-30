Catherine M. Houlihan, known to her friends and family as Kay, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the age of 94. Kay was born May 29, 1928, in Woodhaven, N.Y., the daughter of Harry M. and Dorothy (Mulkin) Wessling.
Kay grew up in Floral Park, N.Y. After graduating from high school, Kay attended the NYS University of New Paltz, where she earned a degree in elementary education. Upon graduation, Kay returned to the Floral Park area to teach and where she met her husband of 51 years, John (Jack) Houlihan.
After retiring from a long career in teaching Kay and Jack moved to Seven Lakes, in 1982. With the many friends they made at Seven Lakes, Kay and Jack enjoyed golf, square dancing and traveling. Kay enjoyed sewing and crafts. She made many beautiful quilts, along with wall hangings and other items for the home.
In addition to her parents and brother, Harry Jr., Kay was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her son John Jr.; and her son-in-law, Ronald Luettger.
Kay is survived by her daughter, Dorothy (Doree) Luettger; her daughter-in-law, Carol Houlihan; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
A Vigil for the Deceased will be from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes.
Burial will be private in the Seven Lakes Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Catherine Houlihan to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.