Catherine E. Jackson

Catherine Ellerbe Jackson, 86, of Taylortown, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Accordius Health in Aberdeen.
She is survived by her children, Linda Smith, of Aberdeen, Windell Smith, of Taylortown, Brenda Barrett, of Raeford, Denise Smith, of Baltimore; seven grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Birkhead, of Charlotte, Inez Armstrong, of Smyrna, Ga.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at Academy Heights Cemetery, Taylortown. A viewing will be held Friday, 5 - 7 p.m., Jan. 28, at Bostic Kendrick Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
