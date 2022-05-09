Carter E. Wallen

Carter E. “Bud” Wallen, 89, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence in Pinehurst.

Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Borland Wallen; daughter-in-law, Jane Brummett, of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Anne Borland Crabbe, of Pinehurst; brother-in-law, Harold Milkey, of Charlotte; five nieces and nephews; and 10 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. 

He was predeceased by his two sons, U.S.A.F. Sgt. Mark Andrew Wallen and U.S.A.F. Capt. Carter Stuart Wallen; and his sister, Gerri Milkey.

Bud was born May 30, 1932, in Hartford, Conn. He earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's Degree from Michigan State University. After serving two years in the army, he began his 32-year career in corporate sales management with General Foods Corporation. 

During their years of marriage, Bud and Jean moved 19 times, most often following a promotion for Bud with General Foods. In 1988, Bud retired to Southern Pines, where he became a part time instructor with Sandhills Community College, teaching hospitality management courses.

He was a former volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Food Bank of Central North Carolina, a former member of the Southern Pines Appearance Commission and the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. He was in an advisory council role with each organization.

He received a volunteer leadership award from the Food Bank, and the Governor’s Award presented by former N.C. Gov. James B. Hunt., for outstanding volunteer service. He was a former chairman of the board of Governors, Pinewild Country Club, in Pinehurst, and a former member of the Kiwanis Club of The Sandhills.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

