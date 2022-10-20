Carolyn S. Camarena

Carolyn Smith Camarena, 82, was a native of Southern Pines. She was born July 23, 1940, to the late Harvey and Elsie (Palmer) Smith. She comes from a large family of nine children, all born in Southern Pines.
Carolyn had a contagious laugh and a sly sense of humor. She was close to all of her siblings, growing up. She married her soulmate, Norry Camarena, in June, 1969. They became members of the Community Congregation Church in Southern Pines.
In Carolyn’s younger years, she worked at Southern Pines bookstore and Proctor Silex. She retired from CP&L after many years as an executive secretary, in order to open a business. Carolyn’s Cabin sold North Carolina mountain furniture and housewares.
Carolyn’s favorite time of year was Christmas. She and Norry decorated elaborately, inside and out, at Christmas time. Their home on Glenwood Trail always proclaimed Christmas cheer. So, it was natural that Carolyn turned her passion and creativity into a business. The Christmas Village became a year-round destination in downtown Southern Pines for years.
Once she and Norry retired, they traveled extensively in their beautiful coach on wheels. They toured many states, taking the dogs along for visits to family and friends from coast to coast.
Carolyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease around 2015, which put an end to their adventures on the road. However, even with this terrible disease, she carried herself with grace. They continued to see friends and eat out, especially at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, where they often met family and were well-known by staff. Until the end, Carolyn never lost her sense of humor or her smile.
Carolyn Camarena succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Spring Arbor in Raleigh. She was surrounded by loving caregivers and family during her long decline.
The family will host a celebration of her life in the spring of 2023.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Norry Camarena; her son, Todd Hahn; and six of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Kidd and her wife, Kathy Bundy, of Raleigh; sister, Shirley Ward; and brother, Ed Smith, of Pinehurst; along with close niece and nephew, Tammy and Jeff McDonald, of Florida; many more nieces, nephews, 8 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren will miss her as well.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carolyn’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association Eastern NC chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27612, or 3HC Hospice, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
