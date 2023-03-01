Carolyn J. Fridley

Carolyn Jean McRae Fridley, 73, of Gainesville, Fla., fleft this world to join her family on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after a 12-year courageous battle against cancer.
Carolyn spent her childhood in Southern Pines, with her loving parents Ruth Beverly McFarland (1923-2000) and Marshall Glenn “Doc” McRae (1919-2003.) Carolyn was the older sister to Phillip (1950-1955.)
She graduated valedictorian of East Southern Pines High School. She received her B.A. in philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her Ph.D. in endocrinology from Florida State University.
Carolyn and her first husband, Wally Bourland, owned and operated Star Realty in Tallahassee for many years.
The true love of Carolyn’s life was her second husband, Robert Fridley (1955-2018.) Bob was the supervising attorney for the Third Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program, which represents the children from homes under the DCF. In 2008, the Florida Bar awarded him the President's Pro Bono Service Award for the Third Circuit. Carolyn was exceptionally proud of Bob for many reasons; he was her entire life, and she was Bob's entire life. When he succumbed to cancer in 2018, also after a courageous battle against cancer, she was devastated beyond description.
David Hawkins once wrote, “You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived.” Carolyn would prefer that you smile and laugh when you think of her. In The Little Prince is the line, “In one of the stars, I shall be living. In one of them, I shall be laughing.” Look at the stars and think of her and smile, laugh and remember her. Carolyn was a delightful woman. She will be dearly missed, yet all who knew her must rejoice in having known her and must rejoice in knowing that she is with Bob once again.
Carolyn has joined her family in the great beyond. Her remains will join their remains at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Southern Pines.
