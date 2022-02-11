Carolyn E. Sheffield

Carolyn Eloise Harriss Sheffield, 82, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born in New York City on April 14, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Worth Bagley and Harriet Bowman Harriss. She grew up in Red Bank, N.J., and graduated from Red Bank High School in 1957. In 1961, she graduated from the Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, where she achieved a double major in education teaching English and history. She began teaching shortly after at Pinehurst High School, from 1961-65. She became head of the English department and taught history. Carolyn also helped with the theater productions and yearbooks. From there, she taught at Aberdeen High School from 1965-69. In 1969-70, she taught at Pinecrest High School and was a member of the humanities teaching team.
In 1964, her marriage to James W. Sheffield Jr. began the couple’s journey that would last 39 years. In 1970, a move to Ocean Isle Beach, brought years of wonderful memories for the growing family. Mr. Sheffield operated Sheffield’s Seafood and Grocery for 25 years. Mrs. Sheffield went on to teach in the Brunswick County public schools. She and her husband were members at the Shallotte Presbyterian Church.
Later years, her retirement would find her in Moore County, attending Eureka Presbyterian Church, in Carthage. She kept herself busy with reading, gardening, cooking and travel. Her favorite places were the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, Ocean Isle Beach, and Wilmington.
Carolyn was predeceased by her late husband, James W. Sheffield Jr., on February 15, 2003. She is survived by her children, James “Jimmy” Wesley Sheffield III, and daughter, Caroline Sheffield, both of Carthage; and a sister, Janet Greco, of Madison Wis.
Friends are invited to the visitation on Feb. 15, from 12-1 p.m., at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage. The funeral service will start at 1 p.m., with Pastor Stephen Gutridge officiating. Burial will follow at the Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery, in West End.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Powell Funeral home is serving the Sheffield family.
Online condolences can be made at pinesfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.