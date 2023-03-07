Carolyn C. Vaughn

Carolyn Chatfield Vaughn, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She was born in Milo, Maine, to the late William Hugh and Susan Eppes Chatfield, on Aug. 11, 1930. She grew up in the little town of Brownville Junction, Maine. When her father retired from the Canadian Pacific Railroad, they moved to Southern Pines, to be closer to family in Charlotte and Southern Pines. Her grandfather Chatfield moved to Southern Pines in the 1890’s, where his descendants were and are still living there.
In 1955, she married Edward “EJ” Vaughn, a young Army officer, and began a new life as an Army wife.
She returned to Southern Pines in 1964, when her husband was deployed to Vietnam. She became active in the community, volunteering and joining local civic organizations. Her husband retired from the military in 1974, as a colonel, and became Southern Pines’ first arborist.
Southern Pines became Carolyn and Ed’s adopted home town and she happily lived out her life there among family and their many friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to Three Rivers Land Trust, 204 East Innes St., Suite 280, Salisbury, NC 28144.
