Carole Scott

Carole Scott, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend went to God on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, while praying with her family.

Carole was known for her loving affection and concern for others, and her dry wit and sense of humor. She was a fine cook and skilled baker. Her crocheting and sewing were marked by a delicate artistry and, throughout her life, she handcrafted thoughtful gifts for friends and families, including dresses, blankets, and stuffed animals for her children and grandchildren.

A collector of milk glass, fine crystal, chinoiserie porcelain vases and folk-craft figurines, she also loved gardening and tending to a beautiful array of flowering plants and vines that filled her home in Forest Creek.

Carole was a faithful Roman Catholic, and with her beloved husband, Brian, a longtime parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Southern Pines. She enjoyed music, playing bridge and dining out with her friends, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Carole Agnes Leiser was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Barberton, Ohio. Her father, Robert, worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. in Akron, and with her mother, Ruth, raised Carole along with her older sister, Mary, and younger sister, Terrie.

While in high school, Carole worked at OK Potato Chip Co. in Kenmore, Ohio. Following high school, she attended business college and worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for GMAC, a car financing company.

She married Brian Scott on August 27, 1960, in Barberton, and the couple moved two years later to Connecticut, where Brian became a senior executive at Aetna Life & Casualty Co., in Hartford, Conn. They raised three children, David, James, and Kelly, in Avon, Conn.

Carole and Brian retired to Southern Pines in 1998.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary; her son, James; and her granddaughter, Shannon.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; her sister, Terrie; eight nephews and nieces; and her two children, David Scott (wife, Sarah), of Altadena, Calif., and Kelly Molloy (partner, Ross Corder), of Abington, Mass.; and seven grandchildren, Hannah, Brigid, Cecilia, Jacob, and Charles Scott, and Bobby and Kaitlyn Molloy; along with three great grandchildren, Chloe and Thea Swenson, and Cassius Blackwell.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Foundation of FirstHealth of the Carolinas Inc., 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

