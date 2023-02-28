Carol Tulane Bond Phillips died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, peacefully. She was 85 years old and had been a resident of Southern Pines, since 2018.
Carol was born and grew up in Savannah, Ga., the daughter of Helon and Glenn Bond. From an early age, she loved the outdoors, both horseback riding and water sports, as well as gardening. She continued her love of riding and foxhunting while attending Bennett College in Millbrook, N.Y.
Carol was married and divorced from Harold Arthur Phillips, before moving to Southern Pines. Prior to that, she raised
three children, Parke Glenn Espy, Cameron Walthour Compton Sadler and Tayloe Bond Compton Moye.
Professionally, Carol worked in banking and later owned and managed her own Evergreen Pet Lodge and Grooming Kennels in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Leaving Hilton Head in the mid 1980’s for the North Carolina mountains, she worked many years at the Bird Barn and Garden in Highlands. While in Cashiers, Carol enjoyed hiking, gardening, birding and many church-related activities. Her daughters convinced her to move to Southern Pines, in 2018, and join them at their horse farm called The Pastures.
While Carol was sad to leave the mountains behind, she always thoroughly enjoyed watching her daughters’ equestrian pursuits, whether it was Blessing of the Hounds, a horse show or a hunter trial. She continued to focus on her passions. She gardened, fed the birds and watched the horses and riders every day. Carol was a devout Episcopalian, and later Anglican. She loved talking politics with her lady friends and was a wonderful cook. She always loved her pets immensely, both retrievers and cats.
She is survived by two daughters, Cameron Compton Sadler and Tayloe Compton Moye, as well as Tayloe’s daughter, Summer Tayloe Compton. She had two nieces, Holly Tulane Peterson, of Bluffton, S.C., and Helon Shaw Morris, of Guyton, Ga.
Carol’s service will be held Saturday, March 18, at 4 p.m., at the Hilltop Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Walthour Moss Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.