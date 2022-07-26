Carol D. Kiner

Carol Dankson Kiner, 75, of Southern Pines, was welcomed into the arms of our Savior on Friday, July 22, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1947, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of Carroll and Vivian Hoke Dankson. Carol spent her grade and high school years in Sherrill, N.Y., graduating from VVS in 1964, and went on to take classes at Utica College.
She married her husband David on April 27, 1968, living in Oneida, N.Y., until 1972 and then moving to Wilbraham, Mass., and finally on to Albany, N.Y., were they lived for 30 years.
Carol was the residency coordinator for the Anesthesiology Department at Albany Medical Hospital. In 2010, Carol and David purchased a summer home and subsequent gift and antique store in Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y. It was under Carol’s leadership that transformed one of the oldest and most well-known stores in the Adirondacks; a former turn of the century schoolhouse. Her sense of style and imagination led to the opening of an adjunct building, adding walkways and gardens, and exposing the old chalkboards used in the schoolhouse.
Upon their later retirement they moved back to central New York, followed by taking residence in Pinehurst, a brief stay in Savannah, Ga., and lastly moving to Southern Pines.
In all these residencies her passion was creating the most beautiful gardens that said everything about Carol. Her love of the outdoors extended to a passion for her flowers, specifically her roses, her love of hummingbirds in the yard and care of the seven precious animals over her 54 years with her husband David. She was a gracious host to her friends and family. Her friends knew her as a warrior, a woman that overcame Hodgkin’s disease in her late 20’s, only to be followed by colon cancer and lung cancer later in life; all unrelated.
Carol sadly died from a cardiac procedure and subsequent stroke. All of this with a sense of determination, love and a great smile, and never complaining.
She is survived by her husband, David; their son, David and his wife, Heidi, who live in Jacksonville, Fla.; their daughter, Brook and husband, Alex Roskin, from Ancram, N.Y.; and daughter, Jennifer-Jeanne, from Olympia, Wash. She was the very proud Grandma of three children and will also be deeply missed by her sister, Kaye and her husband, Larry Sarandrea, in Daytona, Fla.; brother, John and wife, Elaine Dankson, in Northport, Ala.; and brother, Craig, in Klamath, Ore.
Services are private.
Memorial donations may be made at a local animal shelter.
