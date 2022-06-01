Carol B. Wright

Carol Bobbitt Wright, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022, in Aberdeen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter, Talmadge and David Bobbitt; sisters, Margaret Tarlton, Kathrene Collins, Sue Adams; and one grandson, Ethan William Hall Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella (Bella) Grace Wright and Madelyn Grace Mahon.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Walter Wright; sons, Walter (Bo) Wright, of Cohutta, Ga; David Wright and wife, Christine, of Royse City, Texas, Tommy Wright, of Harpersville, Ala., and Clifton Wright and wife, Mary, of Harrison, Tenn; grandchildren, Melody Rodgers (Bo Wright); Ben Wright and wife, Christine, Tommy Wright and wife, Lindsey, Jennifer House and husband, Andrew (David and Chris); Melissa Irwin and husband, James (Tommy); Cyndi Smith, Ranea Uncapher and husband, Clay, Samuel Wright, Melissa Mahon and husband, Matt, Nicole Lane and husband, Matt, Matthew Stout and wife, Madeline (Clifton and Mary). She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren.
During her glorious time on Earth, Carol enjoyed making ceramics, sewing, bookkeeping at The Lighting Center, crochet, knitting, working in her flowerbeds, puzzles, cooking and donating her time to church through the women’s ministry. She also enjoyed her many friends and wonderful family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her most memorable accomplishment was her total devotion to her husband and family.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen. Rev. Mamie Alley will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to Page Memorial Methodist Church, P. O. Box 695, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
