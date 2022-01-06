Carol B. Howie

Carol Bailey Howie, 74, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Carol was born March 3, 1947, in Eden, to the late Rawley Bailey and Janie Walker Bailey.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Howie Harris and her husband, Jimmy, of Siler City; and her son, Dwayne Howie and his wife, Sherry, of Carthage. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Crystal Howie Jackson and her husband Jeremy, Amie Howie Arrington and her husband, Josh, Jessica Howie Allen and her husband, Riley, and Braeden Love; one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Allen, and her brother, Mike Bailey and his wife, Mary, of Carthage; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
