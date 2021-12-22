Carol B. Cummings

Carol Blue Cummings, 77, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Carol was a native of Moore County, living near Carthage for her entire life.
Carol was the daughter of the late Thaddeus Lawrence Blue and Mary Iva Kelly Blue. She graduated from St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, and went on to UNC Greensboro where she earned a master’s degree. Throughout her career, she was a faculty member at Pinehurst High School, Pinecrest High School, and Union Pines High School, where she taught business marketing and distributive education. She retired with 38 years of service. She was very dedicated to her students, and one of her joys after retirement was seeing former students and hearing of their successes.
Carol enjoyed traveling, gardening and decorating her home. She never missed an opportunity to go somewhere new, especially when her friends or family could experience the world with her. Some of her favorite lifetime trips were to Hawaii, Colorado, London, and Nova Scotia, Canada.
Her yard, in springtime, always burst with color and it was her lifelong mission to pick up all the pinecones. Keeping her home beautiful was another lifelong work and she was constantly redecorating, which is necessary when you live in the same home for 50 years. Christmas was her favorite time to decorate. Her beautiful Dickens Village and Christmas tree always make the season magical.
She found happiness with her family and friends, and always made the extra effort to reach out, keep in touch, and do special small acts of kindness whenever possible.
She spent the last 12 years working alongside her beloved husband, Paul, at the Wheels of Yesteryear Classic Car Museum in Myrtle Beach. His passion became hers as she met new friends, learned everything about muscle cars, and managed the museum and gift shop. Her favorite pastime was to browse antique shops far and wide in search of unique memorabilia to add to the collection there.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thaddeus L Blue Jr. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Cummings; two daughters, Cristi Carras (Dean), of Carthage, and Jenny Cummings, of Williston, Fla.; brothers, John Blue (Annette) and Kenton Blue (Vernelle); two granddaughters, Eleni Carras (Thomas) and Sophia Carras; and one great-grandson, Elias Carras.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at Eureka Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local charity of your choice. Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Cummings family.
