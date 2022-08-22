Carol Ann Shannon, of Pinehurst, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
She was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Williamsport, Pa. She graduated from the Williamsport High School, before enrolling in the Maryland Medical Secretary School in Hagerstown, Md. After graduation she worked as an X-ray technician at Muncy Valley Hospital, in Pennsylvania.
She moved closer to her home in Williamsport. Underpaid and working long hours as a secretary for a local doctor, her life changed when an Allegheny Airlines flight crashed in Montoursville, Pa. Thirty-nine passengers escaped assisted by Barbara Kresge, the flight attendant, who was treated by Carol’s doctor. After several visits to the doctor’s office, Carol confided to Barbara that she had always wanted to be a flight attendant, but had been turned down by three major airlines. Barbara advised Carol how to get into the airlines, “You have the most beautiful blue eyes I have ever seen. But, you have mousy brown hair. Dye your hair and eyebrows black and your blue eyes will definitely catch their attention.” Carol took Barbara’s advice and was hired immediately by Allegheny Airlines, and the rest is history.
When Carol returned to her 20th high school reunion, she was voted “the one who had changed the most since graduation.” Carol was a flight attendant for US Airways for 39 years. Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., she decided to live in Pompano Beach, Fla., and commute to Pittsburgh for her trips.
After living for 46 years in Florida, she moved to the Pinehurst area to be with her 100-year-old mother and brother. With her marvelous sense of humor, when asked if she preferred to be called a stewardess or a flight attendant, she responded, “I prefer sky goddess.” When a sailor said to her, “How does one go about asking out a flight attendant?” Carol quickly responded, “I never asked one out.” As a flight attendant, she was able to fly to many countries for sight-seeing and vacations.
Carol was honored to be a deacon in the First Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale. She assisted in communion, collecting the offering, greeting people, visiting shut-ins and many other volunteer duties. She traveled with her pastor and other members of the church to Jerusalem, where they were baptized in the river Jordan. After everyone had parted, Carol said to her minister that it was a shame he wasn’t baptized. “You can baptize me,” he said. She took him into the river and baptized her minister. “A thrill of a lifetime” she exclaimed.
Carol was instantly loved by almost everyone she met. Her closest friends have been friends for a lifetime: A wonderful tribute to a kind soul who would literally give you the shirt off her back.
She was the oldest child of William and Ellene Shannon, residents of Pinehurst, before they passed. She is survived by her brother, John W. Shannon, the director of music emeritus of The Village Chapel in Pinehurt; two sisters, Julie Shannon, of Lincolnville, Maine, and Jill Reeves, of Asbury, N.J.; a niece and great-niece of Long Beach, Calif., and a nephew in Jacksonville, Ark.
Her memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m., in the Tufts Memorial Garden of The Village Chapel in Pinehurst. Donations may be made to The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC, in lieu of flowers.
