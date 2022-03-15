Carmen R. Prevatte

Carmen Rose (Williams) Prevatte, 77, of Aberdeen, passed on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Prevatte was born June 10, 1944, in Moore County, to the late Willie and Lillie (Thompson) Williams.

Mrs. Prevatte is survived by her husband of 61years, William “Bill” Prevatte Jr.; a daughter, Nicole Colegrove and husband, Mike, of Aberdeen; three sons, Todd Prevatte and wife, Beth, of Aberdeen, Kevin Prevatte and wife, Kathleen, of Carthage, and Shane Prevatte, of Aberdeen; one brother, Rodney Williams and wife, Barbara, of Whispering Pines; six sisters, Bernice Goodwin, of Rockingham, Iris McDonald, of Aberdeen, Carolyn Mazik, of Southern Pines, Hazel Short, of Pinebluff, Gail Williams, of Southern Pines, and Deanna Johnson and husband, Carl, of Carthage; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Prevatte was preceded in death by a son, Daryl Prevatte; a brother, Brian Williams; two sisters, Tot Williams and Jean Harrigan; and a great-grandchild, Averie Jordanna.

A visitation with friends and family will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, with services to follow at 2 p.m., at Bible Tabernacle Church, in Southern Pines. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or memorial donations can be made in memory of Carmen Prevatte to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst NC, 28374.

Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com .

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.

