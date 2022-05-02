Carl R. Williams

Carl Raymond Williams, 78, passed from this life on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after an extended illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Louise Cagle Williams; his daughter, Landry Williams Davis; son-in-law, Mitchell Davis; and grandson, Cale Raymond Edward Davis.
Born Feb. 4, 1944, Carl was the youngest child born to Carrie and Charles Ernest Williams Sr. of High Point. Mr. Williams had five siblings, Margaret Ann (deceased), Charles Ernest Williams Jr. and wife, Marty (both deceased), Jessie Ellen Williams (deceased), Lou Williams Boren, of Trinity, and husband, Nono (deceased), and Glenda Williams Reece and husband, Preston Reece, of Raleigh. He is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews and their children.
Mr. Williams was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retiree of IBM, after 43 years of service. Always in pursuit of higher education, he achieved a B.S. degree from Barry University, in Boca Raton, Fla., and after retirement, he received an A.A. degree from Montgomery Community College, in Troy.
He enjoyed traveling, was a private pilot, a HAM Radio operator, a motorcyclist, an avid scuba diver and a gunsmith at different stages of his life. He loved spending time with his family and took delight in his pets. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Please send any memorials or donations to the Moore County Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or go to their website at www.moorehumane.org and click on "Donate.”
The Williams family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.
