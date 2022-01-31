Carl Edward Monroe, known to his family and friends as "Butch,” 61, of West End, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Pugh and Smith Funeral Home. A funeral Service follows at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb, 1, at Pugh and Smith Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.