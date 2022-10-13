Camilla “Kay” David Anderson, 80, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born in Moore County, Aug. 13, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Madge David. Kay was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, class of 1960. On Nov. 5, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Howard Anderson. The couple would live in Winston–Salem and Raleigh, early in their marriage, before returning to Moore County in 1974.
Kay was a dedicated and active member of Page memorial United Methodist Church for 48 years. Her beautiful soprano voice was treasured in the church’s choir, as she was frequently a featured soloist. Her solos surrounding the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays are warmly remembered by friends and family.
Kay’s philanthropy and generous heart defined her. She was extremely creative; exhibiting her talents with custom made costumes and outfits, floral arrangements and all kinds of arts and crafts. Kay’s energy kept her moving in a positive and creative direction, always staying busy with projects.
Beyond being a loving and dedicated wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and friend, who was Kay Anderson?
She was incredibly generous and always put others first. She brought everyone she met into her family. She made her extended family, in-laws, and the family of her in-laws feel as if they had always been her family from the first day they met. She was selfless, kind and compassionate. She was a brilliantly polished diamond who brought love and light to all those who came into her presence. She was truly one in a million who united everyone and always brought people together. Kay’s beautiful smile and warmth touched the heart of everyone from the first time they met her. Kay worked tirelessly to make everything perfect without taking the credit for doing the hard work. She created magic out of the smallest of activities or festivities for those that she loved. She made Christmas absolutely magical for her family. Her belief that the bigger, the better, resonated across all aspects of her life from making moments extra special to making sure that she was dressed in her best style at all times. She was the biggest cheerleader for all of those that she cared for. She embraced and lived in the moment every day.
Kay never wanted others to drop what they were doing for her; but she would drop everything for others in a millisecond, without them asking. If she saw a need, she was going to be sure the need was met.
For many years, Kay took the lead in the craft room for the PUMC Church Bazaar to raise funding for the church mission. She created some of the most beautiful and unique crafts and wreaths that could be found.
Kay was a classy lady who was always dressed to the nines with matching clothes, shoes and accessories. She was frequently known to have rhinestones or sequins on her outfits. She was always fashion and trend forward. Being the stylist that she was, she would take her granddaughters shopping, for hours, to pick out the perfect outfit. She had a special knack for knowing what would look great on others. When she didn’t have time to take them shopping in stores, she would lie in the bed and shop with them on Amazon. Her shoe collection could compete with Imelda Marcos.
Kay was an artist in so many ways. She could visualize things that others couldn’t see until she put it together to create her beautiful vision. Kay made everything she did look effortless. She loved her family fiercely. She was the epitome of graciousness. If you liked something that she had, she would literally take it off her back and give it to you. She was always there for the people that she loved, no matter the time of day or circumstance.
Kay was the strongest woman we have ever known, having overcome many of life’s most difficult challenges. In summary, she embodied the spirit of Christ by accepting everyone no matter who they were, where they came from, or what they believed.
Kay was the loving wife of 61 years to H. Howard Anderson. She was the mother of David Anderson (Ann) and Molly Anderson Wolf (Tim). She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kristin Anderson Pileski (Kyle), Lyndsey McKeever (Bradley), Gray Anderson (Lacey), Zackery Stoltenberg, Cassidy Stoltenberg and Katy Stoltenberg; and her three great–grandchildren, Parker McKeever, Marleigh McKeever and Mason Pileski. Kay was the sister of Diana Kilpatrick (Gerry), Chris David (Judy) and Jennifer David Chadwick. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Stewart David. She leaves behind her beloved fur babies, Nickels and Trixie.
Her funeral will be held at the Page Memorial UMC, 115 W. Main St., Aberdeen, on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Page Memorial UMC church general budget can be made directly to the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
