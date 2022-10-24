Calvin E. Powers

Calvin Edison Powers, 94, of Bennett, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autumn Care in Biscoe.
Mr. Powers was born in Moore County on April 6, 1928, to Benjamin and Lula Gilliland Powers. He lived in upper Moore County all of his life, until he moved to Autumn Care.
His church and education were very important to him. He served in several positions as a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was a teacher at Bennett School, a principal at High Falls School, a counselor for Moore County Schools and an associate superintendent for 23 years. Mr. Powers retired after 37 years in education.
After retirement, he enjoyed farming and raising beef cattle. He was known for having large gardens and sharing the vegetables with friends in the community. He treasured spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his wives, Faye Hayes Powers and Peggy Bailey Powers; and one brother, Paul Powers.
He is survived by two sons, Darrell Powers (Kendall) and Doyle Powers (Tanna); grandchildren, Darren Powers (Maria), Justin Powers (Jodi), Christina Powers (Nathan Hifko), Clark Powers and Derek Powers; step-grandchild, Jared Cranford (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Owen Powers, Harper Hifko, Cayden Powers, Darby Powers, Hudson Hifko, Kendrick Powers, Emerson Cranford, Sawyer Cranford, Quinn Cranford; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church, with Dr. Neal Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, and will return to the fellowship hall after the interment.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 8454 Howard Mill Road, Bennett, NC 27208.
