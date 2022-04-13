Curtis Odell “Wagon Master” Hussey, 92, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Odell was a son of the late William Curtis and Beulah Culler Hussey. He grew up on a farm in Moore County.
As a teenager Odell was given a horse and began a 70-plus year career of using horse power to make a living. He was a master horseman, training horses to work in difficult conditions. He “snaked logs” for the Comer family for most of his logging career.
He became the second wagon master of Robbins Farmers Day events, 1992- 2019, following in his father’s footsteps. Not only did Odell and his horses work in the woods and lead the parade, he traveled all around bringing pleasure to people in nursing homes, churches and students at schools, with logging demonstrations and wagon rides. Odell also provided comfort for grieving families in carrying their loved ones to a final resting place.
For many years Odell and his team were a big part of the Denton Farm Park Old Time Threshers Reunion and the Carthage Buggy Festival.
Odell was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed working and providing for his family. Odell was a faithful member of Smyrna Church where he cared for the congregation in many ways. He was the friendly greeter each time the doors were open. He rang the bell, was president of the United Methodist Men, Men’s Sunday School and member of the Administrative Council. When the church built the Family Life Center, Odell began donating hogs for the annual Smyrna Barbecue to support the Family Life Center for children's ministry. Odell will be remembered for his faith, his belief in conservative government, a strong work ethic as well as his friendly face, warm smile and big heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Hart Hussey; and wife, Virginia Smith Hussey; sons, Eugene Hussey and Tony Hussey; granddaughter, Stacie Williams; brother, Jimmie Lee Hussey.
Odell is survived by daughters, Barbara Jean Hernandez and husband, Miguel, of Robbins, Sandra Williams and husband, Jamie, of Seagrove; sons, Johnny Hussey and wife, Bertha, of Seagrove, Robert Hussey, of Robbins; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Hussey, Carrie Ritter, Margaret Burnette, Oneda Smith, Kristene Welsh and Joann Graham; brother, J B Hussey; many nieces, nephews and friends. Also left behind “Dog,” and horses, Clip and J Buck.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, at Smyrna United Methodist Church, with Dr. Jerome Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at the Smyrna Family Life Center, and at other times at the home.
Memorial may be may to Smyrna Bible Adventure and Smyrna Youth, P.O. Box 1661, Robbins, NC 27325.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Hussey family.
Condolences online a www.pinesfunerals.com.
