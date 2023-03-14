C.J. Reynolds Jr.

Cecil Dixon Reynolds Jr. (C.J.), 77, of Candor, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Born Dec. 8, 1945, in Troy, he was the son of the late Cecil Dixon Reynolds Sr., and Mary Frances Donathan Reynolds. C.J. grew up in Biscoe, and graduated from East Montgomery High School in 1964. He attended Chowan College and then joined the United States Air Force.
After serving in the Air Force, he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and returned home to Montgomery County, where he raised his family and lived the remainder of his life. C.J. was a businessman and owner/operator of Tobacco Stick Hunting Preserve. He was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist and loved training dogs, bird hunting and, in his later years, trout fishing. C.J. loved people and never met a stranger. He was his happiest sharing stories and always looked for a way to help a friend or neighbor.
C.J. is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marsha Porter Reynolds; children, Elizabeth (Lisa) Reynolds Strickland and husband, Michael, of Moultrie, Ga., and Cecil “Dixon” Reynolds III, of Buffalo, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Strickland and Andrew Reynolds Strickland. His five siblings also survive him, Sandra Tedder and husband, Jim, of Mt. Gilead, Sue Reynolds, of Troy, Joe Reynolds and wife, Betsy, of Biscoe, Roger Reynolds, of Biscoe, and Brian Reynolds and wife, Susan, of Star. He is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Greg and Becky Porter, of Midlothian, Va., and Susan Agnew, of Arlington, Va.; along with many nieces, nephews, and a number of extended family members and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held later in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Candor United Methodist Church.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.