C. Amanda R. Hambel

C. Amanda (Mandy) Rankin Hambel, 78, of Seven Lakes West, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert Rankin and Thelma Bonhomme Rankin. Mandy was a graduate of Pelham High School, class of 1963, where she was a member of the badminton team, an avid equestrian, known for the best parties and voted best dressed. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts (Design) from Syracuse University in 1967.
Mandy worked as an interior designer in Virginia while her husband Robert (Bob) was in the Navy. She worked as a teacher, realtor and professional artist while living in Glastonbury, Conn., before retiring to North Carolina.
Mandy is survived by her husband, Bob Hambel, whom she married in 1968; and her two children, Kate Hambel Curtin and Brion Hambel. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Bob Curtin; and her grandson, Troye Curtin. She was the sister of the late Jim, Rob and Mike Rankin.
Mandy enjoyed raising her two children and teaching them to always “think and draw outside the box” and to “leave a place better than you found it.” These two lessons guided both of them through life. She was described by her friends as sweet, creative, optimistic, funny and a great listener. She adored animals and always had a dog by her side since the day she was born on Feb. 9, 1945.
Our mother asked us if we’d ask you to: “Say a prayer for the wind and the water and the wood … And those who live there too.” - John Denver
