Bunny P. Wallace

Bunny Patrick Wallace, 70, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home in Aberdeen.
He was born February 15, 1951, in Moore County to the late Roy and Jean Wallace. Bunny started his career working at an auto body shop and later owned and operated an auto salvage shop for over 40 years. He had a passion for cars and was a man full of energy and charisma.
He is survived by three children, Shane Wallace, Aaron Wallace and Lindsay Smith; one sister, Meredith Wallace; also survived by two grandchildren, Sloane and Olivia.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., at Pinebluff Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
