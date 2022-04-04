Bryant J. Holland

Bryant Joseph Holland, 68 of Aberdeen, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Born Nov. 9, 1953, in Amsterdam, N.Y., to the late Charles and Grace Holland. Bryant was an avid pool player. He also enjoyed playing poker, golfing and bowling. He was a heavy machine operator, and loved anything he could work on or fix to include boats, construction equipment and even lawn equipment. He had a great sense of humor and was so outgoing that he never met a stranger.
He is survived by four children, Joseph Gastuch, Shane Michael Holland (Ellen), Ashley Dasher and Heather Holland; one brother, John Holland; one sister, Donna Roberts; life-partner, Sally Sheldon; also survived by nine grandchildren and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bryant’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
