Bruce Burch Jr., “Hippity Hop,” 85, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his children, Jackie, Curtis and Allen Little, and Annie McLean; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
No public viewing will be held. A graveside service and inurnment will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1250 West New York Ave., Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
The family has requested that all cards, flowers or other tokens of sympathy to be sent to Simon Funeral Home, 151 South Hardin St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Services provided by Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.