Brian M. Rollins

Brian Milton Rollins, 61, of Vass, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 12 p.m., at Johnson Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Bobby Atkins officiating.
Brian was born in San Diego on March 29, 1960, to Roy Milton Rollins and the late Polly Richardson Rollins. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Adrian Rollins, of Vass, Tonya Rollins, of Raeford, Matthew Rollins and wife, Jennifer, of South Carolina; father, Roy Milton Rollins; sister, Robin Rollins Atkins and husband, Bobby, of Louisburg; grandchildren, Tristan Rollins, Alaina Stewart, Nikki Rollins.
Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.
