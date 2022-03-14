Brenda Sweat Ortiz, 61, of Seven Lakes, West End, was called home Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
She is survived by her husband, Rafael Ortiz; children, Warren Andre Glover, Delvon Lee Glover, Reina Nicole Ortiz and Brendan Joel Ortiz; siblings, Mary Lois Sweat-Thomas, Robert Sweat, Samuel Stucky Sr. and Annie B. Stuckey; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives.
A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, March 17, 2-5:30 p.m., Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 18, at 3 p.m., St. Peter The Rock, in the Eastwood community, 291 Esther Road, West End, where she was a member. Mask and social distancing are suggested for these indoor events.
