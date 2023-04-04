Brenda A. Frye

Brenda Abernathy Frye, beloved Moore County Schools teacher and coach, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023, passing peacefully in her sleep. An inspiration to students for 25 years, and Pinelake resident for 20 years, she bravely suffered with multiple sclerosis for three decades.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.H. and Margaret Abernathy; and by her brother-in-law, John T. Jones.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 53 years, John; children, Jane Graham (Doug), of Atlanta, Ga.; Jon S. Frye, Jr. (Jay), of Asheville; eight grandchildren, Christopher Graham, of Aurora, Colo., Nicole Graham, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Will Hart, of the home, Jada Harrington, of Bedford, Texas, Jon S. Frye III (Jack), Jaaron Frye, Jace Frye, Jaylen Frye, of Asheville; sister, Carolyn Jones; niece, Angela Lawrence; nephew, Christopher Jones, of Shallotte.
Born in Elkin April 14, 1946, Brenda was an all-conference performer starring in basketball at Southern Alamance. Brenda was a 1964 graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in elementary and health and physical education. After teaching one year in Guilford County, she taught health, science, and physical education for 24 years in Moore County at Vass-Lakeview Elementary School. Enjoying excellence in both the classroom and in athletic arenas, she coached championship teams in basketball, track and field, volleyball, softball and tennis, providing numerous players who starred at Union Pines High School. She also served her school several years as assistant principal.
Brenda excelled in volleyball playing with Southern Pines Recreation and delighted with her children Jane and Jay’s athletic successes. Both hold numerous records at the high school.
Musically gifted, Brenda played clarinet in her high school band, loved dancing and sang at her friends’ weddings.
With deep spiritual convictions, the best part of her day was Bible reading, quoting scriptures, and contemplating God’s word. She served her church as a Sunday School teacher and later at Pinelake, ministering for two decades. Though confined to a wheelchair, she was an inspiration traveling door to door sharing Christ’s love and His message of salvation.
An avid fisherman, Brenda loved vacationing at Ocean Isle with John and Carolyn, collecting shells and painting Christmas ornaments.
A 2013 Union Pines Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Brenda was loved by hundreds of admirers from whom: “The tear falls unbidden, And round it we trace, The tracks of her beauty, Her goodness, her grace.”
The family thanks Pinelake for its excellence, the facility for two decades Brenda’s family. We’re grateful also for the love and loyalty of caregivers, Alice Craig, Goldine Dailey, Ella Ross, Cloy Patterson, Vickie Blue, Tammy Dunn, Linda Grissom, Joyce Taylor, Carol Deese, Mary Lou Matthews, Teresa Tutor, Cynthia Holder, Katie Frye, Michelle Lassiter, Kelly Taylor, Tammy Allen, Asheley Allred, Mary Jane Grimm, J.D. and Judy Blue, Grace Evans, Mark Fry and Pam Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
A memorial service will be held at Victory Community Baptist Church, 915 Brinkley Road, Carthage, at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 10. The family will receive friends starting at 10 a.m. There will be a graveside service to follow at Cross Hill Cemetery in Carthage.
(1) comment
It is with great sadness to hear of Brenda's passing. She was a wonderful extremely courageous person that enriched everyone's life that knew her. Our love and compassion is extended to John and the family. Lewis and Susan Cooper
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.