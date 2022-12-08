Bonnie Jones Wolfe, 92, passed through the gates of Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Fredericksburg, Va.
Born in Sheffield, Pa., to the late Ella Lesser Jones and Lloyd B. Jones, founder of Jones Chevrolet, one of the first Chevrolet dealerships in the U.S. She was the 13th and last surviving of 15 children. Orphaned while still in high school, Bonnie took her first job at the Sheffield branch of the Warren National Bank. After graduating from Sheffield High School, she married her high school sweetheart, John David Wolfe, on Aug. 22, 1953. They then made their home in Warren, where they resided for 46 years.
A stay-at-home-mom until her children entered school, Bonnie returned to work at the bank in Warren, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, where she served on the altar guild and vestry for many years. She was an avid jogger, faithfully running on the Beaty track early on school day mornings or in the hallways of the school during the winter. Running and walking was a good health practice she kept up religiously until September of this year.
In 2000, she and John discovered their retirement bliss in Southern Pines. There she was active with the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving on the casserole ministry and working in the church thrift shop. For many years, Bonnie also served as a member and treasurer of the Women of The Pines, a community service group providing assistance to those in need.
After John’s passing in 2018, Bonnie remained active, baking and delivering cookies to neighbors, playing bridge and regularly hosting happy hours. In 2021, she moved to Fredericksburg, Va., to be closer to family. She became one of the first residents of a new 55-plus community, where she flourished making new friends while concentrating on her full-time job of having fun every day.
A forever source of pride was being in the company of her extended Jones family of 55 nieces and nephews plus their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitors would often be shown one of her family reunion photos and she would say “that’s not the church picnic, that’s my family!”
On Sept. 6, 2022, she celebrated her 92nd birthday in the company of many family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Tom Wolfe, of Arlington, Va.; daughter, Pam Bolen (Jim), of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandsons, Spenser Bolen (P.K.), of Fredericksburg, Va., Blair, of Clemson, S.C., and Landon, of Richmond, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Heath and Charlotte Bolen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; and siblings Leah Miley, Leonard Jones, Bea Host, Elaine Rader, Robert Jones, Bruce Jones, Eppie Jorn, Deleo Reiff, Janyce Bunk, Vida Stout, Marilyn Rose, Beverly Hoden, Anita Jones and Nancy Oliphant.
A funeral service and reception celebration will be held in Fredericksburg, Va., on Monday, Dec. 12. Inurnment at the Trinity Memorial Church in Warren will be held on a future date to be determined by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, the Ruth M. Smith Center or the American Heart Association.
