Bonnie B. Polomsky

Bonnie Brantley Polomsky, 77, of Pinehurst, formerly of Piedmont, S.C., passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born Aug. 25, 1944, in Ocilla, Ga., to the late Robert Brantley and Louise Dumas Brantley. She was a United States Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. hile in the Navy, Bonnie completed her nursing training and became a nurse, which became her main lifelong work. Her favorite nursing assignment was the nursery, where she enjoyed working with the new babies.
She was very talented with flowers and had a designer's eye, working for professional stores such as Laura Ashley. She had an exceptional talent for growing plants, one of her favorites was roses. Bonnie was also a voracious reader, reading hundreds of books in her lifetime. She always said her grandmother told her, "If you learn to read, you will change your world."
Bonnie loved animals, especially family canines, in her later years. Her favorite pastime was bird watching, notably the cardinal. She will be remembered whenever her family sees one.
Bonnie loved to travel and participated in mission trips with her churches. Her first trip was to Japan to teach English and the Bible. A memorable trip that she always cherished was in 2012, to Haiti, where she assisted doctors in treating orphans.
Most significantly, Bonnie loved her home church, Piedmont Presbyterian Church, in Piedmont, S.C., and will be remembered for the beautiful way that she decorated it at Christmas time and for other events. Bonnie was also a part of the Knit-Wits group that hand-knitted prayer blankets sent to people for support in difficult times.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Deborah Cain and her husband, Marc, of Pinehurst; son, Stephen Polomsky and his wife, Allison, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her grandchildren, Merritt Polomsky-Thalacker and her husband, Jack, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jack Polomsky, also of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She also is survived by two brothers and two sisters and multiple nieces and nephews. She was especially fond of and grateful to her niece, Holly Bost, of Fitzgerald, Ga., for helping her in later life.
A private family memorial service will be held at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Pinehurst. A celebration of life service will also be held in early June at her home church, Piedmont Presbyterian Church, in Piedmont, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Piedmont Presbyterian Church, c/o Church Beautification Project in Memory of Bonnie Polomsky, 4 Academy St., Piedmont, SC 29673.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
