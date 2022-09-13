Bobby W. Harrington

Bobby Wade Harrington went to meet his Savior on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on June 28, 1935, to George Vernon Harrington Sr. and Betty Stone Harrington, of Sanford.
Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jackie Ruth Sistrunk Harrington, on Aug. 21, 2022; by his parents, George and Betty Harrington; four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Harrington Bureau (Jack), of Jacksonville, Fla.; Micah Harrington Dawson (Danny), of Cameron; grandchildren, Audrey Bureau, of Jacksonville, Fla., Brandi Ogden (Mike), of Carthage, Bobby Litzinger (Nessa), of Vass, and Kenna Litzinger, of Cameron; and three great-grandchildren, Juliet, Sawyer and Lucy Ogden, of Carthage; several nieces and nephews, many good friends, and his family and friends of the Bible Tabernacle Church.
Bobby retired from Central Electric Membership Corporation after more than 30 years of employment. He loved his job and his coworkers.
Bobby was a compassionate, loving Dad. One who was always there when you needed him. He loved his wife and children without end. His grands and great-grands were so very special to him. You couldn’t find a better friend or confidante when you needed one. He was fair minded, and was always ready to lend an ear. He will be sorely missed by many, especially by his daughters, who he lovingly called Sister and Shell. We Love You Daddy!
A celebration of life service for Bobby and Jackie will be Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., at The Bible Tabernacle Church.
