Bobby D. Plowman

Bobby Darryll Plowman, 56, of Carthage, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.

Born in Durham, on October 23, 1965, Bobby was a son of the late James Robert and Alice Hough Plowman. 

Bobby was a man of many talents. He was an entrepreneur, starting several of his own businesses. He enjoyed fixing things, landscaping, was a truck broker and a NASCAR driver. Bobby enjoyed fishing and had a big love for N.C. State athletics.

Bobby was a born again Christian and was proud of it, he loved the Lord. 

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, James Robert Plowman Jr.; and sister, Lisa Plowman.

He is survived by his four siblings, Edie Plowman, David Plowman and wife Holly, Tammy Plowman, and Allie Spivey; his precious aunt, Doris Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews. 

The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m., at Open Arms Community Church, in Vass. 

Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.

Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Plowman family.

