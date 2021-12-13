Bobbie S. McDonald

Bobbie Stella McDonald, 78, of Whispering Pines, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.

Stella was born on April 15, 1943, in Crab Orchard, W.Va., to the late Howard Redmond and Lakie Lester Redmond.

Stella will forever be remembered for her love of music and entertaining. She and her late husband, Twigg, played together in a bluegrass band for many years and traveled extensively making music with friends and enjoying life together.

She was an active member of the VFW. Stella enjoyed playing sports and enjoyed the game of golf.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela F. Brown, of Carthage; two sons, Victor Brown, of Florida, and Jack Brown Jr., of Hampstead, N.C. She is also survived by her grandson, Trinity Brown, of Texas and her sister, Connie Bowman, of Robbins; her stepson, Mike McDonald and his wife, Brenda, of Curwensville, Pa.; and stepdaughter, Cindy Bloom, of Curwensville, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Clifford “Chipper” Brown, in 2005, and her husband, Twigg McDonald, in 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. A graveside service will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

