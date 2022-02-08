Bjorn E. Nordemo

Bjorn Einar Nordemo, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Born in Sweden, Bjorn was the son of Karl and Dagmar Nordemo. He attended Brooklyn Tech High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before moving on to become president of the successful employment recruiting company, Data Arts and Sciences, Inc.

In 1996, he moved to Pinehurst following his passion for restoring classic automobiles and bought into Sports Leicht, of which he later became sole owner and went on to win many prestigious awards. When he wasn't working on cars, he enjoyed traveling, working outside and spending time with his family and two dogs. Bjorn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kerstin DiSpirito.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his four children, Amy, Blythe, Brian and Grace; and his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Evan, Chace, Cadence, Tyler, Colton and Stella. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Moore Free Clinic, moorefreecare.org/donations.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.

