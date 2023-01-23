Billy E. Burke

Billy Earl Burke, 85, of Wagram, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Bill was the son of the late Edgar Burke and Ila Stanley Burke, born Oct. 1, 1937, in St. Pauls. He was a graduate of St. Pauls High School and served in the United States Navy. Bill had a long, distinguished career with Burlington Industries, retiring after 42 years of service as a technical manager. He loved playing golf and was proud to have made three hole-in-one’s during his golfing days.
Bill was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who will dearly be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara C. Burke, of their home in Wagram; daughters, Cyndi Whitt, Samantha Imlay and Billie Snively; stepchildren, Tanya Sellars and Paul Martin; grandchildren, Cody Pegram, Heather Young, Taylor Dallas, Lillian Snively, Cameron Snively, Preston Imlay, Corbin Imlay, Will Colvill, Connor Colvill, Walt Sellars and Matt Martin; great-grandchildren, Brandon Johnson and Hayden Johnson; nieces and nephew, Becky Beckham, Howard Burke and Wanda Seigfreid.
The family requests memorial donations be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.
At this time, no services are planned.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
