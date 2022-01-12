Beverly G. Doerr

Beverly Gaye Traudt Doerr, 84, of Pinehusrt, passed unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Sylvia Pattenden Traudt Jr. Beverly grew up in Kenmore, N.Y., and married
Robert S. Bober on May 12, 1957.
Beverly was a devoted and loving mother of three children. She was very involved in all of their activities including sports, Scouts and the local PTA. Beverly later became a successful real estate agent, who often formed great and lasting friendships with newcomers. Beverly spent the last half of her working career at The American Red Cross of Western New York, coordinating blood donations with major corporations. Beverly retired in Pinehurst, in 1990, where she enjoyed playing golf, tennis and socializing with friends. She was a warm and giving person, an animal lover and a great conversationalist who very much valued all of her friends and family.
Beverly is survived by her three children, Wendy Avery and husband, Preston, of Conway, S.C.; John Bober and wife, Ramona, of Viera, Fla, Jill Yang and husband, Harold Soer, of Pinehurst; six grandchildren, Joshua Avery and wife, Cassey, Grayson Avery, Kelsey Avery, Shelby Avery and partner, Zack Kruis, Evan Yang and wife, Sierra, Myles Yang and their father, Frank Yang. Beverly is also the great grandmother of Benjamin and Samuel Kruis.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.