Bettye Lyerly Garneau, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully at her Middleton Place home Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., May 31, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Dewey and Naomi King Lyerly. Bettye lived most of her young life in Fairfield, Conn. She also lived in West Orange, N.J., and Williamsport, Pa., before her family moved to Pinehurst in 1947.
She met Thomas Garneau at the Carolina Hotel and after a short courtship, they were married. They owned and operated three retail clothing stores in the village of Pinehurst. They also owned and managed the Wellesley Building for decades.
Bettye was an avid bridge player for many years and belonged to several bridge groups.
In previous years, she volunteered at Moore Regional Hospital, Hospice, and The Coventry at St. Joseph’s of the Pines.
Bettye enjoyed traveling as long as it included shopping and eating. She particularly enjoyed staying in Charleston during the Christmas holidays.
Bettye was the wife of the late Thomas Alton Garneau. She is the mother of Lisa Garneau Borland (husband Gayn), of Newport News, Va., Andrew Garneau, of Newport News, Va., and Carrie Frances Garneau, of Southern Pines. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Wesley Porter and Brooke Quinn, and two great grandchildren, Brianna and Isabella Quinn.
A private graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Cemetery with family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
