Betty T. Wimberly passed away peacefully, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Betty was the daughter of the late Guy Thomas and Dorothy Knight Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Wimberly Jr.; her eldest daughter, Suzanne Wimberly; and her siblings, Dorothy Bostick and Harold Thomas.
Betty is survived by her remaining four daughters, Melinda Bygate (Arnie), Cheryl Wimberly, Becky Sergio (Gary) and Sandra Oldham (Barry). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Chris Kunce (Sara), Steve Overby Jr. (Melody), Zach Oldham (Erika), Jake Oldham (Rochelle), Terry Bygate (Kari), Judy Bygate, Craig Bygate (Heidi), Janice B Livingston (D.J.); and her 11 great-grandchildren.
A native of Moore county and graduate from Hamlet High School, Betty was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed reading as well as watching NASCAR.
Betty worked as a secretary for Standard Trucking Company for 25 years, as well as for Aberdeen Electric for many years.
She was proud to be a member of the First Baptist Church of Aberdeen and of the Masonic International Order of the Rainbow Girls.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Betty's caregivers, Lillian, Rhonda, Nautica, Hannah and Kathy.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen, on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m.
Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wimberly family.
