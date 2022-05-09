Betty Lowery Ransom, 72, of Raeford, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.
Betty was born Jan. 9, 1950, in Robeson County, to the late Fred Lowery and Annie Locklear Lowery. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful hats that she loved, especially her favorite red one.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mallory Ransom; her children, Bruce Kodger (Gina), of Lumberton, Miss., Tammy Simmons, of Nashville, Tenn., Jason Ranson, of Raeford, Stephen Ranson (Nina), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Tina Avant, of Wilmington. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Carolyn Lowery, of Laurinburg, Terry Ray Lowery (Johanna), of Ponte Verde Beach, Fla., and Gary Lowery, of Nashville, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, in 2006, Brian Kevin Lowery, and a sister, Lois Lowery.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 12, at 2 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home Chapel, in Southern Pines. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Southern Pines. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
