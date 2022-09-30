Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High 61F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Betty L. (McDonald) McCoy, 93, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her residence in Southern Pines.
She was born June 21, 1929, in Wood County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Clayton Sams and Gladys McDonald. While a teenager, Betty began working as a waitress at the Chancellor Hotel. Subsequently, this led to a career in the hospitality industry, where she owned and operated three restaurants and a motel.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Gunn, of Moncks Corner, S.C., and Pamela Flittner and son-in-law, James Flittner, of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Julie (Richard) Wright, Jason (Robin) Gunn, Kala (Shannon) Sellers and Jake Flittner; and eight great-grandchildren, Chloe and Ethan Wright, Lindsay, Jill, Ivy and Isaac Gunn and Colton and Lawson Sellers.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Marvin McCoy; an infant son; two sisters, Susie Roush and Ruby Schultz; and four half-brothers, Clinton McDonald, Burl Kelly, Paul McDonald and Eugene McDonald.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the loving residents and employees at Gracious Living.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th St., Parkersburg, W.Va.
Graveside services and burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
