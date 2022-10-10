On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Betty “Joan” Boseman Carter, age irrelevant since a lady never tells, of Seven Lakes, insisted on having her way one final time and surprised everyone by leaving her home here on earth in order to rejoin her sweetheart, Jim.
We can imagine they were thankful to once again share their morning English muffin, though we are sure that discussion ensued about how someone told someone that those green bananas like the ones still in the fridge were indeed a poor investment since, truly, you never knew if you’d be around long enough to eat them.
Joan was born in Nash County, to parents Ida Olive and Edward Lee Boseman. They, along with, her husband, James Sidney Carter Jr., and siblings, Marjorie Grey, Edward Lee Jr. and Bobbie Parrish, preceded her in passing.
Joan’s two sons, Jim Carter (Ann), of Birmingham, Ala., and Jeff Carter (Caryn Johnson), of Bedford, Mass.; and daughter, Jennifer Nichols, of Salem, Ind., mourn their mother and will be lost without all her helpful “suggestions.” Her pack of sassy granddaughters, Jessica, Jill, Joan and Ann Catherine; her two long-legged grandsons, Daniel and Jared; along with her two great-grandchildren will miss everything about their spunky and thrifty Nana, whom they hope was right about the value of that Sun Crunchers cereal box.
Joan was a longtime member of the Seven Lakes Tennis Club, part of the Showtime community theatre and a former member of the New Horizon’s band, learning later in life to play the flute. She was often found crocheting for the Project Linus blanket organization or Prayer Shawl ministry. A former Baptist, Joan had been a member of the West End Presbyterian Church for 35-plus years, where she was an active member, a long time church treasurer and a faithful fixture of the front row of the balcony.
An avid red wine drinker, putting all those wine corks to good use for various craft and decor projects, Joan was intent on getting the most out of the Harris Teeter wine sale on her last outing with her daughter the day before her passing.
She always told us that she wanted to be remembered with a wine and cheese gathering. To that end, her life will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m., with a brief sanctuary service followed by a gathering in the Crawford Center, at West End Presbyterian Church, in West End. Attendees are encouraged to stay to raise a glass to Joan’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Prayer Shawl ministry at West End Church, or the Clara McLean House, in Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.