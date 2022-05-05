Betty J. Taylor

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Betty Jean Taylor passed away in her home in Maryland.
Betty Jean was a devoted mother of William “Chip” Taylor, Paige Sunderland her husband, Dan, Nicole Taylor and Blake Taylor and his wife, Kate. Betty Jean was also a loving grandmother of Kyler Sunderland, Molly and Declan Taylor.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.
Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family.
