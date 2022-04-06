Betty J. Crauder

Betty Jane Briscoe Crauder died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Born in Lee County, Ky., Betty was sixth in a family of 12 children born to Hessye Tincher Briscoe and Charlie Lee Briscoe.
Betty was greatly loved and is desperately missed by her daughters, Kim Crumrine (George), of Columbus, Ohio; Curtis Bowman (Kevin), of Dayton, Ohio; Wendy Natt (Ted), of West End; and her son, Rodger Patrick Crauder (Valerie), of Hamilton, Ohio; her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six siblings and innumerable nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Betty with a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.bakerhazelsnider.com/memorials/betty-crauder/4892707/index.php.
