Betty H. Childers

Betty Harris Childers, age 84, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Oak Island.
She was born in Moore Count,y on Feb. 24, 1939, to the late Herbert and Ercie Harris.
Betty worked in finance and life insurance most of her life. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in West End. She lived most of her life in the Seven Lakes, in the West End area of Moore County.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Harris.
She is survived by Mr. Kenneth D. Williams and family, of Oak Island; Mr. and Mrs. Rex Jackson and family, of Lovett, Ga.; Mr. and Mrs. Dan Kidd and family, of Provo, Utah; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sarah Harris, of Moore County.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Harris Family Cemetery, in West End.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, in Carthage.
